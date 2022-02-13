Darren Moore’s side had pretty much everything expect the finishing touch at Hillsborough on Sunday afternoon as they went down 2-0 to the top-of-the-table Millers, and for the most part made them look like pretty ordinary.

Goals from Freddie Ladapo and Michael Smith secured the win for Paul Warne’s side in difficult conditions at S6, but while Moore will be devastated with the result, he will no doubt be pleased with the way that his side applied themselves for the bulk of the game.

Here are our player ratings from a disappointing defeat that ended the Owls’ unbeaten run at home and stopped them climbing back into the Play-Off places.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell - 6 Didn't really have too much to do in fairness… Will be disappointed with the first goal because he had dealt with everything else well - second was a kick in the teeth.

Jack Hunt - 7 Had a really strong first half, and while he wasn't quite as effective in the second 45 he still put in a real shift up and down the right before being replaced by Sylla Sow.

Jordan Storey - 7 It'll be an annoying scoreline for the defender, who put in a very solid performance for the most part. Hardly put a foot wrong all game, and barely gave them a sniff. Two goals conceded was harsh.

Sam Hutchinson - 7 Another good showing from the Wednesday man, who set the tone for the Owls backline with some strong tackling and good reading of the game. Again, will be gutted to concede twice.