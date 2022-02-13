In a game that, in many ways, was a carbon copy of the Owls’ win at the New York Stadium earlier in the season, the Millers ran away as 2-0 winners to go nine points clear of second-placed Wigan Athletic at the top of League One.

Freddie Ladapo and the in-form Michael Smith got the goals on the day, with Warne’s side scoring their two shots on target after spending most of the game on the backfoot against a Wednesday side that were lacking that killer touch.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warne, who has plenty of experience when it comes to getting promoted out of this division, was honest in his assessment after the game, saying, “We weren't at our best. Sheffield Wednesday are a really in-form side who are especially good at home. They had too much for us in the first half - we had to change it at half-time and I had to tell a few home truths. The lads knew they hadn't performed in the first half.

“Overall, it was a similar game to New York Stadium only reversed. We were the better side at home and lost 2-0. Sheffield Wednesday were the better side today and we've won 2-0.

“We got a good goal from a set-piece, defended doggedly and rode our luck on numerous occasions. I don't think the best team won, but I'm not complaining. We kept a clean sheet and found a way to win. The lads put bodies on the line and it's a good three points.”