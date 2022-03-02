And at the risk of jinxing it, you really can’t see any team picking up more points than the Owls between now and the end of the season. Which means even an eight-point gap to automatic promotion might not be an impossible bridge.

There is such a swagger about Darren Moore’s team just now - again, whoever he picks, which is a testimony to the strength and togetherness of his squad. It speaks of confidence and conviction, without arrogance.

Sheffield Wednesday players celebrate their fifth goal against Burton and Barry Bannan's second. Picture: Steve Ellis

From struggling in the first half of the season to overcome opposition of lesser quality, they are brushing aside those teams they should beat - Doncaster, Charlton and Burton in quick succession on a tide of ten goals.

It’s eight wins in ten games, but of more significance, ten good performances back to back, considering that those defeats to Oxford and Rotherham were harsh.

That’s a standard set and continued, which tells me to expect such a level of consistency to be maintained.

And the beauty of it is that it’s hard to single out individuals because every player is pulling his weight.

But I’ll make one exception. Maybe two in that Massimo Luongo’s supremely dominant all-round game in the centre of midfield has liberated the best player at the club.

Not just the best player at the club but the best in League One. Barry Bannan is ludicrously and ridiculously too good for this level.

If the skipper’s wages dwarf it to a similar degree then he is fully earning them.

Tuesday, for instance, was a masterclass in creativity and finishing as two-goal Bannan - seven now for the season and relishing an opportunity to add a major missing element to his game - led the 5-2 victory over Burton.