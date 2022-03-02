The Owls put in a five-star performance as they saw off Burton with a 5-2 victory at Hillsborough on Tuesday night, with Barry Bannan (x2) and Marvin Johnson scoring from outside the box on the way to securing all three points.

Moore, who insists that there’s still more work to do for Wednesday, says credit has to be given to the goalscorers for their goals at S6.

Speaking after the game, which took Wednesday up to fifth, the Owls boss said, “We knew if Burton gave us the chances to shoot from outside the box then we have the players to exploit that. Credit to them, because they were queuing up tonight and that comes from hard work on the training ground and the confidence from that work and the results.

“The players were clinical with their shooting tonight, to score five goals in front of your own fans can only be a positive. Yes, we conceded two, one of them was a deflection, but with the way we were playing, at no time did I think anything other than we are getting three points from this game.”

The Owls now turn their attentions to Lincoln City, whom they face on Saturday afternoon in their first trip to Sincil Bank since back in 1978 – a game in the old Third Division that they won 2-1.