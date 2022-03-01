Barry Bannan and Sheffield Wednesday are in fine form.

The Owls ran out as 5-2 winners over Burton Albion at Hillsborough on Tuesday night, securing three points and leapfrogging Sunderland to go fifth in League One, despite throwing away a 2-0 lead early in the second half.

But instead of crumbling, Wednesday rallied, and their manager admits that he was very pleased with the way they kept on pushing.

Speaking after the game, Moore told the media, "What pleased me most about it was the boys kept their composure, kept moving the ball, and I always felt there were one or two more chances there. I'm pleased we got the players in the positions to capitalise. It was a comprehensive win but Burton were plucky at times, they stuck to their guns and got the ball in our final third, they didn't allow us much time and space.

"I was really pleased mentally with where the boys are at and physically with where they're at. They're in a good space…

"Some of the work we did earlier in the season is coming through. I've seen things in certain players that just weren't there at the start of the season. That's testament to the players putting the work in… Players showed their versatility and we rotated the pack up front to freshen it up a bit.”

The Owls boss was also full of praise for his skipper after a superb two-goal performance, saying, “He is playing further up the pitch. We have got more balance so we are able to push him further up the pitch.

“He looks to me like he is enjoying his game. He is playing in a more advanced position. He is in total control of his game and sees pictures.

“He has got wonderful technical ability. He is scoring goals and getting assists which can only be a good thing for any midfield player, and is enjoying his football. He wanted to stay on tonight. I was going to take him off but he wanted to stay on such is his appetite.