Barry Bannan was a star performer for Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night.

Wednesday threatened early doors with a couple of chances, but it was Bannan’s powerful strike onto the crossbar that saw the hosts really make their intentions known, even if it didn’t find the back of the net.

Wednesday continued to ask questions of the visitors, with Callum Paterson causing a nuisance once again up top and Massimo Luongo working nicely alongside Jack Hunt, who had surprisingly been chosen to play in the holding role following George Byer’s absence.

And they got their just rewards with only 13 minutes on the clock, as Marvin Johnson fired a wicked cross into the box to find Liam Palmer at the far post. It was on a plate for the long-serving Wednesdayite, and he lapped up the opportunity to score his first league goal since January 2021.

15 minutes later it was 2-0 thanks to an absolutely touch of class from Bannan. Well, three touches to be specific.

The first set the ball down, the second nudged it to his left, and the third bent it down into the far corner and in off the post. A delicate finish from a classy footballer, and the Owls were cruising.

At least they thought they were.

But Burton got an opening – Wednesday failed to deal with a ball into the box, it bobbled through to Adlene Guedioura on the edge of the box, and the former Sheffield United man hit home through numerous Wednesday players and Bailey Peacock-Farrell. Game on.

Callum Paterson scored a third goal in three games for Sheffield Wednesday.

Play was stopped for a few minutes towards the end of the first half as the medics were called over for a medical emergency in the North Stand - it’s hoped that whoever was affected is okay.

Things got worse for the Owls in the second half as they conceded another sloppy goal, with Oumar Niasse slaloming his way through the Owls defence without much of a challenge before prodding past BPF. Not good.

But Wednesday rallied, they found their feet again, and it didn’t take them too long to rectify matters.

Lewis Gibson went close and there were plenty of balls into the box, but it was Bannan’s corner in the 67th minute that really caused problems, and Paterson was on hand to force home.

Darren Moore’s side kept turning the screw, and Saido Berahino – who had come on for Sylla Sow – went close, and then Johnson put a cherry on the top of a wonderful performance as he rocketed home from outside the box with 15 minutes to play. He caught it sweetly, right in front of the Kop.

But Bannan, not to be outdone, wasn't finished.

When Sam Hutchinson rolled the ball to him on the edge of the box he took a touch, looked up, then bent it over Ben Garratt with the calmness of a man in form. An absolute peach to round off a good night.

There were shades of the ‘old’ Wednesday as they let a 2-0 slip, but that Wednesday would probably have lost tonight… The mentality is changing, this ‘new’ Wednesday has battle. They’ve got spirit. They’ve also got Barry Bannan.