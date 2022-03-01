The midfield magician was on another level altogether as he scored two goals and provided another in a seven-goal thriller, which saw the Owls pegged back after taking a two-goal lead before scoring three times in the second half to earn a seventh win in eight games.

Liam Palmer opened the scoring before Bannan converted the first of two wonder strikes.

Goals from Adlène Guedioura and Oumar Niasse got Burton on level terms before efforts from Callum Paterson, Marvin Johnson and Bannan once again helped Wednesday match their best run of form since the promotion-winning 2011/12 campaign.

Here are our player ratings as the Owls march on.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell - 6 Little chance with either goal. Command of his area improved in the second half. Found Johnson well on a couple of occasions with some good early distribution.

Jack Hunt - 6 Not as lively as Johnson on the other side but steady, if unspectacular. Switched with Palmer several times to move into the centre of defence and back out again.

Lewis Gibson - 6 Standout moment was a surging run from deep in the second half which ended up with him firing a shot just wide.

Jordan Storey - 6 Allowed Niasse to get the better of him for Burton's second goal.