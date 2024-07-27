Watch Sheffield Wednesday's excellent goals v Werder Bremen - plus Josh Windass and Danny Röhl's thoughts
Dawid Kownacki and Keke Topp gave the German side a 2-0 lead in the opening 60 minutes, however a switch of formation and complete reshuffle for the second hour gave Wednesday the impetus to get themselves level and earn a share of the spoils.
Anthony Musaba was the first on the scoresheet as he rounded the goalkeeper before slamming into an empty net, and then Djeidi Gassama got in on the action to level things up with a fine solo effort to level things up. You can check out the highlights from the game at the top of the page.
Meanwhile, The Star spoke to both Danny Röhl and Josh Windass after the game to hear their thoughts from Parkstadion, and this is what they had to say:
