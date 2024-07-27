Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday players vying for position in Danny Röhl’s thinking have been handed a simple message a couple of weeks out from their season opener: ‘Just do it’.

The Owls return from their pre-season training camp in Europe today (Saturday) fresh off a hugely positive second hour showing against Bundesliga side Werder Bremen in Zell am Ziller. In a clash cut into four half-hour quarters in a bid to expand the workload of players on both sides, the Owls battled back from a two-goal deficit to draw 2-2.

The majority of Wednesday’s biggest names were held back until the final two quarters and got their reward for a strong performance thanks to well-taken goals from Anthony Musaba and Djeidi Gassama. It was put to Röhl that the side that played out that second hour looked something close to what many supporters would expect to be the starting line-up for their Championship opener against Plymouth Argyle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Two weeks is a long time, but of course I see your point,” he told The Star, encouraging players expected to be on the fringe of things to do everything in their power to force their way in. “At the start you make a mix in the main part of pre-season. Now we see a bit more what it could be, it was good, it is still open for everybody. But now they must deliver, it is not about finding excuses, it is about ‘just do it’. I demand a lot, there are a lot of things I want to see and when you get a chance you must take it.”

Coaching staff have used the summer period to further instil Röhl’s philosophies into the squad and build on the work done since their arrival in October last year. The second hour in Zell am Ziller displayed a lot of things they’ve been pushing for, leaving the Wednesday boss glowing.