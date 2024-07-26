The Owls have spent the last week in Germany and Austria as Danny Röhl puts them through their paces ahead of their Championship opener in just over a fortnight. Their camp started with a game against RB Salzburg, which they lost 4-0, and comes to an end after facing Werder at Parkstadion in Zell am Ziller.

It was a slightly different format for the game, with the sides playing out four quarters of 30 minutes with a break halfway through, and Wednesday used practically their whole squad over the course of the fixture. It ended 2-2, and for Röhl and his technical team it will as much about the lessons learned and the extra minutes working on his system as it will the actual result.

Now it’s back to England for the Owls, but before they go here are our ratings from a lovely afternoon in Tyrol:

1 . Pierce Charles - 8 Came straight into the XI after returning from international duty with Northern Ireland. Looked as good on the ball as you'd expect, and made a superb stop early in the second quarter to stop an own goal - was unlucky with the second, too, after a good save in the first instance. Really assured performance. | Steve Ellis / UGC Photo Sales

2 . Marvin Johnson - 5 Looks to have improved the defensive side of his game since Danny Röhl came in, and made a couple of really good interventions down the left - he did lose his man for the second goal, though, and came off with just under an hour played. | UGC / Steve Ellis Photo Sales

3 . Di’Shon Bernard - 6 Did well enough in his first game since re-signing for Wednesday. A couple of touches did let him down a bit, but nothing too serious. Played on the left side of a back three and was solid enough. | Ellis / UGC Photo Sales