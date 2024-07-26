Sheffield Wednesday on tour: One last time as Owls' European trip comes to an end
The Owls got in an intense week of work at their base along with two friendlies against strong opposition in RB Salzburg and Werder Bremen, and with a 4-0 defeat and 2-2 draw Danny Röhl will go home with plenty of lessons learned about his group of players - including what he still needs to try and bring in.
Our Wednesday writers, Joe Crann and Alex Miller, have been there throughout the trip as they crossed the German and Austrian more times than they can count, and today they rounded off the trip with one final video diary entry to discuss today’s clash with Werder as well as their conversations with Röhl and Josh Windass afterwards.
Check out the video at the top of the page to tune in one last time:
