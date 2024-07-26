Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday boss, Danny Röhl, was pleased with his side’s outing against Werder Bremen - especially in the second half of the fixture.

Wednesday drew 2-2 at Parkstadion in Zell am Ziller on Friday afternoon, fielding 27 different players over the course of four 30-minute quarters, and though they fell two goals behind in the first hour through Dawid Kownacki and Keke Topp they had plenty of time for a comeback as Anthony Musaba and Djeidi Gassama got amongst the goals.

The Owls shifted formation during the game as Röhl prepares his side for a tough season ahead, and he believes that the game provided exactly the sort of challenge that they needed ahead of next month’s Championship opener.

“I think it was important to have a good end to our preseason camp today,” he told The Star. “And I think 120 minutes against a Bundesliga club is a good challenge for us, and that was our goal. I thought in the second game - the last 60 minutes - we showed a lot of good things, and from this point now we have to keep going…

"We played in two different shapes today, the first 60 minutes with the 5-2-3, and then 60 minutes in a 4-2-2-2, and we worked on this battle. I think there was a big difference in intensity and we found more pressing triggers in the second game, and all in all it was a great performance.

“It was what I wanted to see from my team, and in the first 60 minutes I think you can see where we are there and where we have to improve as a team and as a squad.”

