Watch Sheffield Wednesday take the lead twice over Hull City - including goalkeeper howler
and live on Freeview channel 276
Danny Röhl made it clear after the 4-0 thumping of Plymouth Argyle on Sunday that he would be fielding a changed side against the Tigers, and he wasn’t joking - tonight’s team is unrecognisable from the one he named at Hillsborough.
There are big chances for youngsters such as Pierce Charles, Sean Fusire, Charlie McNeill and Olaf Kobacki as they’re given starting berths at MKM Stadium, however they will be surrounded by experienced hands like Michael Ihiekwe, Liam Palmer and Michael Smith.
More good news for the Owls sees Iké Ugbo make it onto the bench after his international clearance was sorted out, and he could make his first outing as a permanent Wednesday player this evening.
And they couldn’t have asked for a better start as Charlie McNeill bagged less than a minute into his full Owls debut, check out the goal below, however the score was soon locked at 1-1 thanks to Marvin Mehlem.
But then this happened:
Here’s how the two teams line up tonight...
Wednesday XI:
Charles, Valentin, Ihiekwe, Diaby, Johnson, Palmer, Fusire, Kobacki, Paterson, McNeill, Smith.
Hull XI:
Racioppi, Slater, Jones, McLoughlin, Giles, Burns, Mehlem, Omur, Jarvis, Sellars-Flemming, Millar.
If you fancy something to watch before the game, you can check out the latest episode of ‘All Wednesday’ by clicking here.
Meanwhile, for other pre-match reading, we’ve got you covered as well:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.