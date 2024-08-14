Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday made a whole host of changes to their XI for tonight’s game against Hull City - but lead already!

Danny Röhl made it clear after the 4-0 thumping of Plymouth Argyle on Sunday that he would be fielding a changed side against the Tigers, and he wasn’t joking - tonight’s team is unrecognisable from the one he named at Hillsborough.

There are big chances for youngsters such as Pierce Charles, Sean Fusire, Charlie McNeill and Olaf Kobacki as they’re given starting berths at MKM Stadium, however they will be surrounded by experienced hands like Michael Ihiekwe, Liam Palmer and Michael Smith.

More good news for the Owls sees Iké Ugbo make it onto the bench after his international clearance was sorted out, and he could make his first outing as a permanent Wednesday player this evening.

And they couldn’t have asked for a better start as Charlie McNeill bagged less than a minute into his full Owls debut, check out the goal below, however the score was soon locked at 1-1 thanks to Marvin Mehlem.

But then this happened:

Here’s how the two teams line up tonight...

Wednesday XI:

Charles, Valentin, Ihiekwe, Diaby, Johnson, Palmer, Fusire, Kobacki, Paterson, McNeill, Smith.

Hull XI:

Racioppi, Slater, Jones, McLoughlin, Giles, Burns, Mehlem, Omur, Jarvis, Sellars-Flemming, Millar.

