Watch Sheffield Wednesday take the lead twice over Hull City - including goalkeeper howler

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 14th Aug 2024, 18:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Sheffield Wednesday made a whole host of changes to their XI for tonight’s game against Hull City - but lead already!

Danny Röhl made it clear after the 4-0 thumping of Plymouth Argyle on Sunday that he would be fielding a changed side against the Tigers, and he wasn’t joking - tonight’s team is unrecognisable from the one he named at Hillsborough.

There are big chances for youngsters such as Pierce Charles, Sean Fusire, Charlie McNeill and Olaf Kobacki as they’re given starting berths at MKM Stadium, however they will be surrounded by experienced hands like Michael Ihiekwe, Liam Palmer and Michael Smith.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

More good news for the Owls sees Iké Ugbo make it onto the bench after his international clearance was sorted out, and he could make his first outing as a permanent Wednesday player this evening.

And they couldn’t have asked for a better start as Charlie McNeill bagged less than a minute into his full Owls debut, check out the goal below, however the score was soon locked at 1-1 thanks to Marvin Mehlem.

But then this happened:

Here’s how the two teams line up tonight...

Wednesday XI:

Charles, Valentin, Ihiekwe, Diaby, Johnson, Palmer, Fusire, Kobacki, Paterson, McNeill, Smith.

Hull XI:

Racioppi, Slater, Jones, McLoughlin, Giles, Burns, Mehlem, Omur, Jarvis, Sellars-Flemming, Millar.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you fancy something to watch before the game, you can check out the latest episode of ‘All Wednesday’ by clicking here.

Meanwhile, for other pre-match reading, we’ve got you covered as well:

Owls' experienced promotion-winning hero given green light for exit

Mallik Wilks S6 exit 'as close as it can be' after progress this week

"It's a derby.." Hull City man eager for Sheffield Wednesday clash

Three ruled out but new signing tipped to start when Hull host Owls

Related topics:Hull CityDanny Rohl

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.