Sheffield Wednesday’s experienced promotion-winning hero given green light for exit

Experienced Sheffield Wednesday man, Callum Paterson, is available this summer should the right opportunity come forward.

The 29-year-old, who was a hero in the Owls’ promotion-winning campaign, has two other promotions under his belt over the course of his career, and has become a very popular figure at S6 given his versatility and obvious passion.

But it has become clear that under Danny Röhl the Scottish international will be subjected to limited gametime, and The Star understands that he has been given the green light to find another club before the transfer window expires at the end of the month.

‘Pato’ is unlikely to be short of suitors given the skillset and attitude that he possesses, and it wasn’t too long back that his former club – Heart of Midlothian – tried to get a deal done that would see him return north of the border.

The former Cardiff City man has played 155 games for the Owls since joining the club from the Bluebirds in 2020, getting 36 goals and assists along the way – most notably the strike that took the Peterborough United play-off game to penalties at Hillsborough in 2023.

Paterson is likely to feature this evening when Wednesday travel to Hull City in the Carabao Cup as Röhl rings the changes from the opening day win over Plymouth Argyle, but it remains to be seen how many more times he will play in Wednesday’s blue and white.

Having recently had a one-year option extended on his contract there will be a agreement required if a club is going to try and bring Paterson on board, but with Röhl looking to trim his squad it’s believed that they are open to the idea of getting something done.