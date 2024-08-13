Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hull City manager, Tim Walter, has confirmed that three of his players will be unavailable when Sheffield Wednesday visit in the Carabao Cup.

Wednesday and Hull will lock horns this week as this year’s edition of the Carabao Cup gets underway, and the Owls will be flying high after their dominant 4-0 win on the opening day in the Championship - their opponents, meanwhile, came from behind to grab a late equaliser to draw 1-1 with Bristol City.

Danny Röhl is expected to make a whole host of changes to the side that put Plymouth Argyle to the sword, and there are going to be changes from Walter as well - with one new signing, Liam Millar, guaranteed to start according to his manager.

Speaking about the Canadian international, the Tigers boss told Hull Live, "If you start him, it's better than bringing him off the bench and maybe then he gets injured so he will start for sure, but he can't play the whole game, because on Saturday it's another game.

"We need him, and we have to be careful with him, but at the moment that's all he needs is the minutes. Maybe not the nineties, but the minutes that he can get at the highest level and that's what we try to do together with my performance coaches."

There will be no return to action for Cody Drameh, Ryan Longman and Dogukan Sinik as they continue to be sidelined due to injury, however Jean Michael Seri is reportedly back in contention after he sat out the first game of their league campaign.

From a Wednesday perspective there are question marks over Akin Famewo and Nathaniel Chalobah due to knocks they picked up in training, however Famewo could well return to the setup when the Owls go into battle at MKM Stadium.