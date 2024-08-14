Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mallik Wilks is edging closer to the Sheffield Wednesday exit door, with near-neighbours Rotherham United increasingly hopeful of beating other clubs to a loan deal.

It became clear last week that the Millers were looking to bring former Leeds United academy man Wilks to the club. The completion of a deal would make him the third player to make the switch from S6 to S60 this summer after Reece James and Cameron Dawson joined Steve Evans’ vast recruitment push on free transfers in the last weeks. The Star understands Rotherham have been in contact over a potential deal for the 25-year-old for a number of weeks.

Wilks has endured a difficult spell at S6, making only five league starts since joining Wednesday from Hull City in the summer of 2022. In total he has made 42 appearances for the Owls across all competitions, scoring three times and providing five assists. With one year remaining on his deal at Hillsborough, it looks as though his association with the club is set to come to an end after Evans detailed positive discussions in the last few days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The New York Stadium outfit do face competition from unnamed rivals, the Millers boss confirmed, though he seemed confident a loan deal would be completed. He claimed talks with Wednesday have gone as high up in the club as club chairman Dejphon Chansiri.

“We've had conversations with Sheffield Wednesday,” he said after Tuesday evening’s Carabao Cup win over Crewe Alexandra. “I had a conversation with a couple of people there today. We're trying. Sheffield Wednesday have been absolutely brilliant in the last 48 hours. It's at the level of Mr Chansiri. It's as near as it can be. But the boy has options. As soon as I show an interest in player, others do. It's happened all summer. Maybe it's something to do with all my promotions.

“We'll just be patient and I'll trust the process between the clubs. Behind the scenes, we have a fantastic relationship with Sheffield Wednesday. We went there, of course, the day before Richard Wood's testimonial to help them. I know they would always help us. I think both clubs have a will to make it happen. The player certainly indicated to me over the weekend that we are his preferred choice. Now it's in the hands of the powers that be. It would be a loan, I think.”