"It's a derby.." Hull City man eager for Sheffield Wednesday clash

Sheffield Wednesday won’t be the only team hoping to build momentum at the MKM Stadium this evening as Hull City welcome the Owls for the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Danny Röhl is expected to make a raft of changes as he continues to navigate the load-building of their early season programme. Where Wednesday thrashed Plymouth Argyle 4-0 in their opening Championship fixture, the Tigers played out a 1-1 draw with Bristol City and the home side will be keen to register their first win of the campaign this evening.

The habit of winning is one Hull are taking seriously, suggested key man Alfie Jones. As Yorkshire derbies go it’s perhaps not one of the fiercest, though he claimed it adds a bit of something extra to the occasion. The two sides share a little slice of modern history having come up against one another in the 2016 Championship play-off final at Wembley.

"Yeah, definitely," he told the HullLive. "We want to win every game we play, especially in the cup because you want to produce. You see teams last season go on a cup run and how good it is for the fans and the club, so obviously, every game we play, we want to win. It makes it a bit more exciting that it's a derby and we want to have a good cup run this season."

Under new boss - and Röhl’s fellow countryman - Tim Walter, Hull have the ambition of piercing the Championship play-off places this season. Jones revealed scores are kept with regard to drills undertaken in training. A Carabao Cup match it may be, but there’s no doubt both sides will want to take a win into the weekend’s league fixtures.

"Definitely. I think in training, it's all about winning,” Jones continued. “We have a sort of like points tally with teams that win, he's (Walter) all about winning, and that reflects on the team as well, everything's about winning," he said. "One hundred per cent (momentum is important). You need that momentum and you need runs to do well in the Championship, so that momentum is key."