Watch penalty decisions and Röhl's lament - A Sheffield Wednesday recap after Watford demolition

Joe Crann
Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 3rd Nov 2024, 12:00 BST
Sheffield Wednesday were thumped 6-2 at Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon by Watford after a disastrous second half.

Danny Röhl was understandably shocked about what when down after the break following an opening stanza that ended 1-1 with the Owls largely on top, and you can see part of what he had to say in the video at the top of the page.

Two penalties in the space of six minutes - scored by Tom Ince and Vakoun Bayo - in the early stages of the second half left Wednesdayites incensed, with chants of ‘You’re not fit to referee’ being aimed towards Sam Allison from the home crowd. The Owls boss didn’t have many complaints about the decisions themselves, but what did you make of them? Check out the video below

For more fallout from the tie, including the thoughts of Tom Cleverley, we’ve got you covered here:

Watford boss makes Owls admission despite Hillsborough hammering

Danny Röhl 'shocked' by Wednesday after first half had him 'convinced'

'Horrible to watch' - Changing room left stunned after S6 capitulation

'Weak' 'Ludicrous' Fours aplenty in Owls ratings from Watford horror

