Watford manager, Tom Cleverley, admitted that things could have gone very differently for them on Saturday against Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls and Hornets played out a bizarre game as they did battle in the Championship, with the scores locked at 1-1 going into the break before the visitors took complete control in a second half that ended 6-2 to give Cleverley’s team their first victory on the road since the opening day of the season.

But amid his praise for his own team, the Watford boss spoke about how his side weren’t up to par in the opening stanza, adding that it was the hosts who had ‘the better of the game’.

Speaking after the fixture at Hillsborough he said, “If there is a negative I’d say we didn’t play our best football in the first half and we need to address that. We conceded from two crosses and we have to work on defending our box.

“I think we rode a few storms and Wednesday had the better of the game in the first half. I could easily be sat here having a more negative interview. We generally improved our play in the second half. I thought we took control of the ball and showed our class as individuals and as a team.

“We were organised and showed good structure. In possession we were fantastic. We looked confident and connected on the ball whilst showing real quality in the final third.”

Wednesday end the weekend in 18th place as they turn their attentions to Tuesday night’s game against Norwich City, and they’ll be desperate to get back on track before next weekend’s visit to Bramall Lane.