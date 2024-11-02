Danny Röhl 'shocked' by Sheffield Wednesday after first half had him 'convinced'

A second half explosion in performance left Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Röhl short of answers as his side fell down 6-2 at home to Watford on Saturday.

Wednesday conceded two penalties and six goals from Watford’s first six shots on target on an afternoon that turned from promise to capitulation either side of the break. The Owls strode into half-time as the dominant force in the match having seen Michael Smith level-up Ryan Porteous’ opener and a feeling of confidence hung over Hillsborough.

What followed was a bizarre about-turn that saw the Hornets - who had arrived with five defeats in their six away matches this season - score five times in a whirlwind second half in which Vakoun Issouf Bayo scored four after Tom Ince’s early penalty. Pol Valentin had earlier netted a Wednesday second to make it 4-2.

“A half-time I was convinced,” Röhl told The Star. “I had no doubt we would take something, I was convinced we would win this game because we had a better team first half. I think all the data; ball possession, chances, set pieces, everything was much, much better than the opponent, but this is football. If you play a team that is in the top eight positions and you make individual mistakes it is hard to take.”

Watford boss Tom Cleverley was one of many - including Röhl - to have spoken publicly on a renewed solidity at Wednesday in recent weeks. Agreeing that both Watford penalties were fair calls, the German boss continued: “Two pens, with just six minutes between the two pens? This gave us a big, big knock.

“We never came back. We tried and lost our structure, this is hard to take because when I look back to our press conference (pre-match) we spoke that we were more connected, even if there is a set back during the game. We stayed in the game and we missed a lot of things in those 45 minutes.

“It’s really hard to take. It’s a mixture of feeling shocked and disappointed because we took steps forward and in the last 11 games we have lost some games but never a 45 minutes like today. At the end you make it 4-2 and you never know, it could be, but then.. But yes, the second 45 minutes for me is incredible and just now I am a bit defeated as to ‘why’?”