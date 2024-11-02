Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, says that the home changing room was left shocked by what happened in the second half against Watford.

The Owls put on a good first half showing against the Hornets, and were unlucky to go in level at the break after creating a number of chances and playing some excellent football to put the visitors on the back foot.

But things changed drastically in the second stanza as Tom Cleverley’s side won two penalties in quick succession to take the game away from Wednesday, and ultimately went on to clinch a 6-2 victory that handed the hosts one of their worst home defeats in recent memory.

It was a strange afternoon at S6 that left the Owls in 18th place in the Championship, and Röhl said afterwards that his players were left stunned in the dressing room after the final whistle.

“I think they’re shocked,” he told The Star. “They didn’t understand the second half. I’m not sure but if you ask all the supporters in the stadium, after the first half, nobody would bet on his result. It shows that on one side, we ran a good way, but it showed on the other side, how quickly it goes in the Championship. It’s about 90 minutes and more, not 45 minutes.”

He also said of the performance, “It’s football, it’s not about 45 minutes it’s about 90 minutes. I must say the five conceded goals are horrible to watch today, I’ve showed them to my team immediately after the game - that’s not how I want to see my team.”

Wednesday are back in action on Tuesday night as they play host to Norwich City, and they’ll be desperate to put this game behind them ahead of Sunday’s huge game against Sheffield United.