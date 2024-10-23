Sheffield Wednesday’s game against Swansea City on Tuesday night isn’t one that’ll live long in the memory.

The Owls and Swans had limited chances between them on a pretty forgettable evening at Hillsborough, however some good defending and goalkeeping was needed in order to keep the score locked at 0-0 - which it remained until the final whistle.

Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, was disappointed once again with the result, but still found time to praise the general performance of his team for their endeavours at Hillsborough - and he was animated in the press conference after the game as he urged his players to ‘be the hero’ in front of goal after they drew another blank in that regard. You can check out those missed chances below, and part of his post-match in the video at the top of the page.