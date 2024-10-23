Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, has been pleased by what he’s seen from Jamal Lowe in recent Owls outings.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The striker has been in and out of Röhl’s Owls side this season since joining the club over the summer, but was handed a starting berth against his former club on Tuesday night as Wednesday played host to Swansea City at Hillsborough.

Lowe led the line well and tried to make things happen for the home side in what was a relatively drab game in S6, but was taken off - somewhat surprisingly for a number of supporters - with just over an hour played as Röhl searched for a winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The German was asked about Lowe’s impact in his post-match press conference, and while he did say he’d been pleased with the former AFC Bournemouth man, he was quick to say how important the collective was.

"He worked hard,” he told The Star afterwards. “He carried the ball well and gives us a bit of a lift. Sometimes he can work quicker against the ball but I’m positive in the games he's been involved in, that he helps us. It’s a nice opportunity, and he’s used his moment - which is nice to see…

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join

"But now we come to the point we want to score, and everyone has to take the responsibility. It’s not about you or you, it’s about ‘we’. We have to take the responsibility, we want to improve, we want to win games, we want to be clinical in the box, and we want to be sharp to score.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday are back in action on Friday night as they make the trip down to Fratton Park, and it’ll be interesting to see what kind of rotations the German makes as the Owls navigate their third game in a week.