Huff and puff and one 8/10 - Sheffield Wednesday ratings from Swansea City snore draw

Chances were few and far between but the home side did have their moments, Svante Ingelsson perhaps having the best of the chances on a night James Beadle made a couple of vital saves. The Owls surrendered a great deal of the possession on the night against a Swans side that held much of the battleground and did little with it.
All in all, it was an evening light on event with puffed cheeks all round at the final whistle. There were one or two bright outings nonetheless. Here are our player ratings from a snore draw at S6.
1. James Beadle - 8
Remarkable save early doors to deny Fulton and did well with another in the second. By jove the young chap has talent. Very tidy performance. | UGC
2. Yan Valery - 6
Won an awful lot of aerials. Couple of mis-touches but that wasn't rare across the entirety of a funny old evening. Moved around positionally. | UGC
3. Di'Shon Bernard - 6
Robust. One cleared header was of particular importance. Wasn't the most manic outing he'll have to deal with. | UGC
4. Akin Famewo - 6
Big and strong, stood up to the physical threat and won headers. Offers balance - steady on the ball. | Steve Ellis / UGC