Swansea City manager, Luke Williams, thought that a draw was a fair result when his side faced Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night.

The Owls and the Swans played out a drab 0-0 draw at Hillsborough when they met in the Championship this week, with big chances at a premium, and Williams admitted afterwards that a part of their plan was to try and ‘dull the atmosphere’ at S6 in order to stop the hosts getting their fans on board.

It worked, with large parts of the game being played out in front of a crowd that were certainly not on the edges of their seats. And in the end the Swansea boss felt that both sides got what they deserved.

“It was a tough, scrappy game it’s fair to say,” he told The Star. “There were not many chances either way, and I think that probably both teams deserved a point - there wasn’t really much more to talk about. It was far from a classic…

“If you allow the home team here to engage with their fans then it can be a daunting place to play, and we tried to use the ball to dull the atmosphere - and I think probably did that effectively…

“Wednesday came out from the break very bright and we managed to weather that storm, then dulled the atmosphere down again. I think we had one more big chance that we didn’t take, so I get what we deserved I suppose.”

The Owls now turn their attentions to Portsmouth on Friday night as they look to get back to winning ways, and Danny Röhl will be looking to see his side get back amongst the goals over at Fratton Park.