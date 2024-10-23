Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Danny Röhl revealed the reasons behind Anthony Musaba’s Sheffield Wednesday absence after the Dutchman sat out of their goalless draw with Swansea City on Tuesday evening.

A sleepy affair ended goalless without Wednesday having taken a shot on target, with Röhl later expressing his frustration at his side’s failure to convert decent opportunities to set up attacks into genuine opportunities. Changes were made in the frontline, with Jamal Lowe and Svante Ingelsson stepping in.

The Owls were without 2023/24 top scorer Musaba, who Röhl revealed was expected to start the Swansea clash. The German coach admitted the 23-year-old had sustained an injury issue - but that he was expected back as Wednesday make the long trip south to Portsmouth for a televised Friday evening clash.

“He has a small injury from the Burnley game, he had a knock,” Röhl told The Star. “It would have been a risk to take him today because we know we have such a busy schedule. I am very positive he will be back on Friday, this is a good thing. Of course Anthony was in my mind to play today from the beginning but today I had to make the decision.

“I didn’t want to put him on the bench because then you have a decision to make. We had to protect him. I didn’t want to know I had Anthony and to be tempted to take the risk as manager because then he feels something and is out.”

Wednesday’s injury issues are easing, with the likes of Josh Windass and Liam Palmer having stepped back into match action in recent weeks after a period out. Longer-term absentee Nathaniel Chalobah is the only figure that remains on the side line and Röhl has options to consider as they head to Fratton Park hoping to jump back into winning ways.