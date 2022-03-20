The on-loan Owls stopper has been a mainstay for City this season since making the move down south over the summer, and on Saturday he was a hero between the sticks as he saved a penalty in their 2-0 win over Alex Hunt’s Oldham Athletic.

Both Dawson and Hunt completed 90 minutes in the tie, however had mixed fortunes as the visitors picked up three points to move into second place in League Two, while John Sheridan’s Oldham remained in the relegation zone at the other end of the table.

The goalkeeper’s 13th clean sheet of the campaign meant that only three of his counterparts in the division have kept more than he has in 2021/22 – and it was his second penalty save since joining the club after keeping out Joe Ironside in the FA Cup late last year.

After his latest stop, Dawson was quick to praise keeper coach, Scott Brown, for his work off the field, telling the media, “I enjoy penalties… It is a no lose situation but I decided to commit to something and I felt he was going to go that way. Credit needs to go to Scotty as they had different options and we thought he would go that way, and then I thought he was going that way when he lined up. Scott has been top draw, so he can have the plaudits.”