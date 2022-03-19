More Sheffield Wednesday injury woes as duo ruled out for ‘three to four weeks’

Liam Palmer faces three to four weeks out for Sheffield Wednesday.

Gibson missed out on the Owls’ 1-1 draw with Accrington Stanley earlier in the week, with Palmer joining on the sidelines after he picked up a knock during the game, and neither were present for the disappointing 0-0 draw at Gillingham on Saturday afternoon.

And while there was good news with regards to both Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Harlee Dean as both came on in the second half at the Priestfield Stadium, Darren Moore is set to be a couple of defenders down for around a month.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to The Star after Wednesday once again failed to move into the Play-Off places, Moore explained, “Both Palmer and Gibson have picked up strains, and with both of them we believe that they’re going to be out for anywhere between three to four weeks.

“We feel more so with Liam Palmer - we’ll assess him again after 10 days - that he may improve quicker, but initially we think that both are going to be three to four weeks.”

Should the pair miss the next month of fixtures for Wednesday then they’ll be absent for games against Cheltenham Town, AFC Wimbledon, Bolton Wanderers, MK Dons and Crewe Alexandra.