Josh Windass should return for Sheffield Wednesday against Cheltenham Town.

The Owls boss revealed ahead of the game against Gillingham that Windass, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Harlee Dean were all in line to make a return to action at the Priestfield, however the striker was the only one of the three that ultimately ended up missing out.

Moore, speaking after the 0-0 draw, said that they want to play it safe with the former Wigan Athletic man and give him the extra seven days to work behind the scenes, but insisted that he will be back at Hillsborough next Saturday if all goes to plan.

Wednesday have welcomed the likes of Lee Gregory, Chey Dunkley, Dominic Iorfa and others back in recent weeks, and while Liam Palmer and Lewis Gibson face a spell on the sidelines now, there is hope that Mide Shodipo could also be back in contention for the game against the Robins.

When asked about Windass’ situation, Moore told The Star, “Yeah, he’ll be fine for Cheltenham… As long as we don’t get any reaction from him in training he’ll be back next week.

“We saw Chey come back this week, Dominic Iorfa last week, obviously Lee Gregory has had 90 minutes today, Josh Windass comes back next week - and possibly Mide.”