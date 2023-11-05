News you can trust since 1887
Watch Barry Bannan’s controversial sending off and Reece James’ Sheffield Wednesday reaction - An Owls recap

Sheffield Wednesday’s wait for an away win in the Championship extended further this weekend as they were beaten 1-0 by Bristol City.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 5th Nov 2023, 12:00 GMT
It was an unfortunate afternoon at Ashton Gate for the Owls as Rob Dickie’s goal proved to be the difference, but it was a red card for Barry Bannan after just over half an hour that has dominated the discussion post game.

The Wednesday skipper was sent off for a tackle on Jason Knight outside the box, and though they didn’t score from the resulting freekick it certainly put the visitors at a big disadvantage for more than an hour of the game.

You can take a look at the red card, as well as the other game highlights, in the video below:

Manager, Danny Röhl, was proud of his team nonetheless, praising their effort and ability to keep creating chances even with a man down, while Reece James - who faced his brother, Matty, in the game - spoke afterwards about the impact that the German has already made since taking over at Hillsborough. You can see what Röhl had to say to The Star at the top of the page, and James here:

Our writer, Joe Crann, was on hand for the game in Bristol to watch events unfold live, and if you’d like to hear some of his thoughts on the game then you can take a look at his post-match reaction in this video:

For more fallout from the game, including news on Josh Windass, the thoughts of the Robins’ manager, and Röhl’s comments on the red card decision, we’ve got you covered with plenty of other stories to recap events, here you go...

