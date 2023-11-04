Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, thinks that his captain, Barry Bannan, was unfortunate to be sent off against Bristol City.

The Owls skipper was shown a straight red after fouling Jason Knight on the edge of the box with just over half an hour on the clock, a decision that was bemoaned by many given that both Di’Shon Bernard and Cameron Dawson were stood between the Robins man and the net when he was brought down.

It means that Bannan will now be suspended for the visit of Millwall at the weekend, a blow for the Owls as they go in search of their second win, and Röhl says that he might have to speak to the officials to understand why he was given his marching orders.

“I think it was a foul,” he explained afterwards. “But for me it was not really clear because behind the foul in the box there was the goalkeeper and the defender - that’s two guys in front of the goal, so for me if it was not the last man then it’s not a red card, but maybe I need to ask the ref about this rule.

“In the end you have to accept this, it’s football, and for me the reaction from my team was outstanding.”