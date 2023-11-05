Curtis Fleming has admitted that they could’ve been better against Sheffield Wednesday – saying that the Owls managed to get at them on occasion.

Wednesday were narrowly beaten 1-0 at Ashton Gate on Saturday, but they weren’t without chances as Max O’Leary twice pulled off fine saves to keep the visitors at bay, and after the departure of Nigel Pearson recently the home manager was just pleased to get a result.

The Robins had won just two of their last seven prior to facing Wednesday, a run of form that saw Pearson depart his role, and Fleming said that he was proud that they managed to overcome their situation for all three points.

Speaking after their win, Fleming said, “I said at 5pm as we came in, ‘when we met today at 12 o’clock, we wanted the three points and we’ve got them. We’ve got them. That’s what we’ve worked for’.

“Some made mistakes, some tried their best, some missed a chance - it didn’t matter, it was three points and I think for everybody at the club we move up five positions in the league, and that table looks better. Really proud of them, to be fair.”

“Teams give Bristol City a lot more respect now then when they used to,” he went on to say. “In that they’re afraid to step out against us. Because of the pace we have. A lot of teams that have come here have set up in a 5-4-1 or a 5-3-2, to kind of stifle us and they broke on us a couple of times today, there’s no doubt about that, which we could have been better at.

“But the patience for me on the ball, I was really, really happy with it and I think it’ll get better, if the new coach comes in and wants to play that way.”

