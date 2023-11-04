Sheffield Wednesday boss ‘so proud’ despite Owls defeat v Bristol City

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, says that he was very proud of his players even as they fell to defeat against Bristol City.

A second half goal from Rob Dickie was enough to give the Robins all three points at Ashton Gate on Saturday, but the Owls made a good fist of it after losing Barry Bannan to a red card in the first half and were probably unlucky to head back to Sheffield with nothing to show for it.

Wednesday failed to take a number of chances that they created in both halves of the game, and those missed opportunities along with a bit of bad luck meant that it was another notch in the losses column, but Röhl was once again buoyed by the progress that he’s seeing from his team.

Speaking to the media after the game, the German said, “After the red card I saw a team on the pitch who were giving everything. I am so proud of them. We had three or four chances to equalise and deserved something from the game... Bristol City are a strong side, who press high, but we feel a bit unlucky today.

“Things tend to go against you when you are at the wrong end of the table. Now we have to recover and move on. We know we need wins, but I saw so much to please me. In my short time at the club I have seen players with the right mentality for a fight.