Josh Windass’ surprise Sheffield Wednesday absence explained by Danny Röhl

Sheffield Wednesday had to face Bristol City without Josh Windass on Saturday as they were beaten 1-0.

Windass has been a key component in Röhl’s improvement at Hillsborough since coming on board at Hillsborough, and played a vital role in the 2-0 win over Rotherham United last weekend as the Owls picked up their first win of the season.

So it was a surprise to see his name missing from the teamsheet completely at Ashton Gate this weekend, with Djeidi Gassama taking his place in the number 10 role that he occupied a week ago.

Gassama looked bright enough in Bristol, but there’s no doubt that the Owls’ number 11 was missed as they battled in vain to get a result - and Röhl has revealed that he picked up a knock in training on Friday that meant he was unable to make the squad that travelled down for the game.

Speaking to The Star he said, “Yesterday he picked up an injury in training, and now we’ll see what happens in the next few days. He’ll have a medical check for him, and then we’ll know more about it.

“We’ll have to look whether he can play against Millwall - maybe yes, maybe no. We have to wait until Monday for his medical check and then we will see.”