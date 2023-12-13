Watch Bailey Cadamarteri's bloody equaliser as Sheffield Wednesday face Norwich City

Sheffield Wednesday will be without Josh Windass when they take on Norwich City this evening.

The Owls take on the Canaries at Carrow Road as they look to extend their three-game unbeaten run in the Championship and close the gap on those above them in the table. Danny Röhl has made changes to the XI that saw off Stoke City in midweek, swapping out three players who started that fixture at the bet365 Stadium.

It wasn't the best of starts for Wednesday as Borja Sainz gave the hosts an early lead, but the visitors rallied and equalised through Cadamarteri - who got a bloody nose for his efforts - and you can see his goal here:

Sadly two second half goals from Ashley Barnes and Jonathan Rowe put the Owls behind again, giving them a mountain to climb heading into the final 20 minutes or so.

Two of the changes appeared to be tactical, with both Di'Shon Bernard and Marvin Johnson moving onto the bench in place of Michael Ihiekwe and Anthony Musaba, however there will be concern regarding Josh Windass given that he missed out completely.

Röhl will be asked about the attacker's availability for the next game, against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday, after the game, but for now here is how the two sides lined up tonight: