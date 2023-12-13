Norwich City manager David Wagner expects an aggressive approach from Sheffield Wednesday at Carrow Road this evening - and says he knows all about Danny Röhl and his coaching staff.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wagner is a countryman of Wednesday German boss and counted Sascha Lense among his backroom staff during his time at FC Schalke 04. He'll be hoping to improve upon a run of form that has seen the 13th-placed Canaries win just one of their last five matches at home and played out a disappointing goalless draw with Preston North End over the weekend.

The Owls arrive fresh from a dramatic first win of the campaign at Stoke City on Saturday and three matches unbeaten.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I expect them to be on the front foot, and be aggressive," Wagner said. "I know Danny and his assistants well, he has a certain style. You can still see his ideas coming through. A lot of games depend on how the opponents set up. I was slightly surprised with how Preston set up, and you have to be ruthless. We have to make sure we can do that. Goals change games."

Norwich will be without Scotland international centre-half Grant Hanley for the clash, which will also come too early for young defender Jaden Warner.