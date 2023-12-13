Norwich City boss says he 'knows Danny Röhl and coaches well' in preparation for Sheffield Wednesday battle
Norwich City manager David Wagner expects an aggressive approach from Sheffield Wednesday at Carrow Road this evening - and says he knows all about Danny Röhl and his coaching staff.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Wagner is a countryman of Wednesday German boss and counted Sascha Lense among his backroom staff during his time at FC Schalke 04. He'll be hoping to improve upon a run of form that has seen the 13th-placed Canaries win just one of their last five matches at home and played out a disappointing goalless draw with Preston North End over the weekend.
The Owls arrive fresh from a dramatic first win of the campaign at Stoke City on Saturday and three matches unbeaten.
"I expect them to be on the front foot, and be aggressive," Wagner said. "I know Danny and his assistants well, he has a certain style. You can still see his ideas coming through. A lot of games depend on how the opponents set up. I was slightly surprised with how Preston set up, and you have to be ruthless. We have to make sure we can do that. Goals change games."
Norwich will be without Scotland international centre-half Grant Hanley for the clash, which will also come too early for young defender Jaden Warner.
"All good, everyone is available," Wagner said. "Grant Hanley was in training and is training the rest of the week. Anyone else who was healthy last game is still available. Hanley will still need a few more weeks of training. We can take it day by day, and week by week. Jaden Warner has been injured, and was back in training today. He's played a lot of games, and he's just come back."