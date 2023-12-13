There'll be no happy-clappy reunion for Akin Famewo at Norwich City this evening, with the Sheffield Wednesday man hoping to get one over on friends and family by taking the Owls' winning run to three.

Wednesday are enjoying a resurgence of late and are unbeaten in three matches for the first time since May. Off the bottom of the table, Danny Röhl's side will make the trip to a Canaries side with only one win in their last five outings at Carrow Road.

Famewo signed for Wednesday from Norwich in July last year having been their under-23s captain. He made one senior appearance there, coming off the bench in the last moments of a last day defeat at Manchester City in Norwich's 2019/20 Premier League relegation season before back-to-back loans with Charlton Athletic gave him a footing in senior football.

"I really enjoyed my time there," Famewo said on Norwich. "I wish I could have made more appearances there but I'm looking forward to seeing some old friends there and I know they're going to be a tough game. They've got a good stadium, a good pitch and everything so I'm looking forward to it.

"Some of my family is from Norwich and I'm hoping to be able to make them a little bit upset," Famewo chuckled. "They are Norwich fans but now I'm at Sheffield Wednesday on the other side, you know what I mean?"

Should Famewo be chosen to make his fifth consecutive start for the Owls, the surroundings and those in the stands won't be the only familiarities. Canaries forward Adam Idah is a friend of the left-sided defender and could line up as a direct opponent.