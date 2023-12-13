Sheffield Wednesday have held talks with players who could leave the club in January

Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Röhl has already begun to offer clarity to players who may need to be moved out of the club as part of his plans for the January transfer window.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The German has spoken about the 'clear vision' he has for the changes he wants to make in the winter transfer window as he sets about building on the progress made on a run of form that has lifted his side off the bottom of the table. Röhl's immediate focus is on the here and now amid a gruelling December fixture schedule, but with head of recruitment Kevin Beadell in the door, work is ongoing behind the scenes on lining up potential incoming targets.

Wednesday have a vast squad and for players to be registered they will need to lay the foundations for existing players to be moved out so as to open-up spaces in their maxed-out EFL squad registration list. Injured midfielder Momo Diaby is a player who could be expected to require a spot also.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With less than three weeks to go until the opening of the January window, conversations have been had with players who are not, as things stand, likely to play a part in the club's plans turning into the second half of the campaign.

"We have games to go and in these games anything can happen," Röhl told The Star. "But for sure we have had to start to have some not easy talks about the future. I have a clear mindset and will always be very honest with them. If I see a potential in them then I let them know, if I have a feeling that it might be difficult for them in the second half of the season then it is my job to tell them.

"Then it's about looking at the situation, what can happen, if there is a player who wants to play more, then we sit together and find a solution. It could be that it's a player who is a good player but is not so good for my style of football, then it's also about talking with them and giving this advice that it might be hard. I have started these talks and will do this for the next weeks."

Röhl stressed that despite these initial talks, nothing is absolute when it comes to players currently not featuring in his plans. He said there is clarity between him and the players involved with regard to where the land lies in the next few weeks and that while that is the case, there is every chance an opportunity could arise to allow them to fight for their futures at S6. Alongside striving for what is best outcome for Wednesday, the club will also work to find successful outcomes for the players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad