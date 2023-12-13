Brave decisions at the heart of Danny Röhl's Sheffield Wednesday revival

Alan Biggs argues that Sheffield Wednesday's upturn in fortunes has been partly down to some big calls from the manager that have proved fruitful

Danny Rohl has made some brave calls since taking charge of Sheffield Wednesday

The courage to make big calls, not necessarily popular. And best of all, getting them right. Two of the major reasons why Sheffield Wednesday are a team on the turn under Danny Rohl.

In fairness, his fleeting predecessor, Xisco Munoz, also displayed some bravery over his choices, even if most proved foolhardy. But Rohl’s coherence, communication and plain logic is carrying all arguments in his favour right now.

Almost half a rejuvenated side bear testimony to that. Here are five players who wouldn’t have commanded an overwhelming approval rating from the Owls fan base as first choices;-

Cameron Dawson

A big shout from Rohl to put him in goal from the start when many supporters would have preferred bringing back Devis Vasquez.

Bambo Diaby

He had looked a weak link at the centre of defence. Not any more. Commanding presence.

Akin Famewo

Dismissed as the wrong choice at left back. And I’ll admit I favoured Reece James. That decision no longer questioned.

Will Vaulks

Had been out of favour and can look just a toiler in a struggling side. Now established and appreciated for his midfield tenacity and leadership.

Bailey Cadamarteri

This one’s slightly different. Wednesdayites have loved seeing the young striker given his chance. But who would have picked him ahead of Lee Gregory and Michael Smith?

Rohl has made a stand on all these and we see his team taking shape with those players intrinsic to it. He has also backed the creative trickery and pace of Anthony Musaba, whose late winner at Stoke last Saturday was nervelessly taken. Credit to the club, in addition, for recognising that Cadamarteti is a talent to be tied down; cue a timely new deal just as his ability is attracting wider recognition.