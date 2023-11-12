News you can trust since 1887
Watch all Sheffield Wednesday's missed chances - Recap and fallout from Owls v Millwall

Sheffield Wednesday were on the end of a bad defeat on Saturday, losing 4-0 at the hands of Millwall at Hillsborough.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 12th Nov 2023, 13:10 GMT

It was a defeat that left Wednesday rooted to the bottom of the Championship table after 16 games played, and there were choruses of boos at both half time and full time as fans made their feelings known about what - especially on the points front - has been a disastrous start to the campaign.

The Owls created plenty, forging a number of chances of their own, but while the Lions were clinical the hosts were the opposite, spurning chances to either take the lead or get back into the game after falling behind. For the extended highlights (or lowlights possibly) you can take a look at the video at the top of the page.

We spoke to Danny Röhl after the fixture to get his thoughts on how things panned out, and you can find out what he had to say in the video below:

Meanwhile, if you're interested in hearing what our Owls writer, Joe Crann, thought of the encounter, his video wrap-up after the final whistle can be found here:

