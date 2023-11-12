Sheffield Wednesday were on the end of a bad defeat on Saturday, losing 4-0 at the hands of Millwall at Hillsborough.

It was a defeat that left Wednesday rooted to the bottom of the Championship table after 16 games played, and there were choruses of boos at both half time and full time as fans made their feelings known about what - especially on the points front - has been a disastrous start to the campaign.

The Owls created plenty, forging a number of chances of their own, but while the Lions were clinical the hosts were the opposite, spurning chances to either take the lead or get back into the game after falling behind. For the extended highlights (or lowlights possibly) you can take a look at the video at the top of the page.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We spoke to Danny Röhl after the fixture to get his thoughts on how things panned out, and you can find out what he had to say in the video below:

Meanwhile, if you're interested in hearing what our Owls writer, Joe Crann, thought of the encounter, his video wrap-up after the final whistle can be found here:

For more post-match reading, including the reasons for a couple of absences and reaction to Cadamarteri's debut, we've got you covered here:

Advertisement Hide Ad