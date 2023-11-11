Sheffield Wednesday boss praises 'dangerous' Bailey Cadamarteri after bright debut

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, was quick to praise Bailey Cadamarteri following his league debut for the Owls.

The 18-year-old was named on the bench ahead of Lee Gregory on Saturday, and was thrown into the mix for the second half after Wednesday had found themselves two goals down.

Cadamarteri and the other substitutes weren't able to change the result as Millwall ran out as 4-0 winners, but the talented teen did make a good impression as he went close on three occasions - one effort resulted in an excellent saved by Bartosz Białkowski - and he could've had an assist to his name as well after a lovely cutback resulted in another Owls effort.

In the end it wasn't to be, and though he will have been pleased to make his Championship bow and be so heavily involved, it was ultimately a disappointing result at the end of the day.

For Röhl, though, he made sure to give the youngster credit in his post-match conversation with the media, saying that he was a 'dangerous' option for the hosts.

The German said, "Today we had a young player who came in and showed good things in Bailey, and this is what we want – it’s what we demand from them. It was also result of his training performance…

"He showed that he can run, he has pace and speed. He was also always dangerous in the box and I like this, I like players who are brave to come in and show. I will improve him and develop him – it’s about bringing young players in, and we’ll do this.”

