Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, said that he struggled to find the right words after his side's 4-0 defeat to Millwall.

The Owls only had one less shot and made one less key pass than the Lions at Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon, however were left once again to rue their missed opportunities after being punished at the other end by the clinical visitors.

Speaking to the media afterwards he spoke of how Anthony Musaba's missed chance at 0-0 had been a turning point in the fixture, but also said that there was something lacking from the team that meant they weren't able to force a comeback after falling behind.

"I think we started very well," he said. "There was a lot of energy in the group and we were on the front foot, playing forward, then we had a big chance and we missed this... That was a little bit the turning point in the game. We immediately conceded the first goal. There was a bit less intensity in our game, our counter-pressing was not as sharp as we need. This is normal, it's a normal process if you are in this position.

"We had to try and get back in the game and we changed the shape and the players but we conceded a goal again. This is football. It's important we look forward and that we go forward. We have to train hard now like we have in the last few weeks. We're not dead, it's about going forward and training hard. We will do this."

He went on to add, "We need belief and confidence, but this is a normal process. Sometimes if you stay in this position you think about the situation too much. It's also a process to learn from this and we will do. I will always protect my team because they work hard and the whole week was good in training.