Sheffield Wednesday man suspended for Birmingham City trip
Sheffield Wednesday will be a man short when they make the trip to Birmingham City after the international break.
Callum Paterson became the first Owls player to hit five yellow cards in the Championship on Saturday during the 4-0 defeat the hands of Millwall, the Scot being booked late on in the game as Wednesday tried - in vain - to get a consolation goal.
The rules state that any player who is booked five times in their opening 19 fixtures will face a one-game suspension, meaning that 'Pato' will be unavailable for selection when Röhl and his side head out to St. Andrew's on November 25th.
The former Cardiff City man has been a regular under the current Owls boss, the German no doubt valuing his impressive work rate and ability to maintain his press, however his absence will offer an opportunity for somebody like Liam Palmer or Pol Valentin to come in and stake their claim for a place going forward.
Wednesday do have two other players on the brink of suspension should they be booked in the next three matches, however one of them is Juan Delgado, who it is looking unlikely will play again this year - let alone before December 9th when they take on Stoke City in four games' time. The other is Josh Windass, who made his return to the field on Saturday after recovering from injury.
Röhl has around two weeks to make his decision on who will replaced Paterson in his side, and whether it requires a formation shake-up, as the international break begins, and he'll be hoping to see a reaction in Birmingham no matter who he opts for.