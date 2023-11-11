Reasons explained for surprise Sheffield Wednesday absences against Millwall

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, has explained why both Michael Smith and Lee Gregory were missing against Millwall.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ashley Fletcher was chosen to start the game as Wednesday’s main striker on Saturday afternoon for the 4-0 defeat to the Lions, and there was surprise at the fact that neither Smith nor Gregory had made it into the matchday squad at all.

Last season’s top scorer, as it turns out, was a forced absence after picking up a knock in the week, however there is hope that he will be fit and available again when the Owls take on Birmingham in their first game after the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Röhl told the media afterwards, “He picked up an injury and we was not ready to play today, that’s the only reason that he was out… Hopefully he is back for the next game, but we’ll have to look at him from day to day - this is a good thing about the international break.

"Maybe when we come back there are more players in shape and we can do a little bit more with the intensity and their load to make them stronger. And we go forward.”

Meanwhile, regarding the decision on Gregory, the German explained that that was purely a selection choice – opting for young Bailey Cadamarteri as an impact substitute instead.