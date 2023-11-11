Reasons explained for surprise Sheffield Wednesday absences against Millwall
Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, has explained why both Michael Smith and Lee Gregory were missing against Millwall.
Ashley Fletcher was chosen to start the game as Wednesday’s main striker on Saturday afternoon for the 4-0 defeat to the Lions, and there was surprise at the fact that neither Smith nor Gregory had made it into the matchday squad at all.
Last season’s top scorer, as it turns out, was a forced absence after picking up a knock in the week, however there is hope that he will be fit and available again when the Owls take on Birmingham in their first game after the break.
Röhl told the media afterwards, “He picked up an injury and we was not ready to play today, that’s the only reason that he was out… Hopefully he is back for the next game, but we’ll have to look at him from day to day - this is a good thing about the international break.
"Maybe when we come back there are more players in shape and we can do a little bit more with the intensity and their load to make them stronger. And we go forward.”
Meanwhile, regarding the decision on Gregory, the German explained that that was purely a selection choice – opting for young Bailey Cadamarteri as an impact substitute instead.
The return of Josh Windass from injury came as a welcome boost after a relatively bright second half performance, however there remains great concern at the sheet lack of goals being scored by Wednesday since the season began.