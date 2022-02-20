The Rovers boss, who has made the step up from youth football to take over from Richie Wellens in the midst of a relegation scrap, later said he felt his team ran out of steam against Wednesday, who Saido Berahino, Callum Paterson and Barry Bannan to thank for their first come-from-behind win away from home in six years.

Asked what had been said in the brief argument with the spectator, McSheffrey explained his stance and hinted at the financial disparity between the two clubs as a factor in Wednesday’s win.

“I just said we're trying our best, we're not purposely losing at home,” he said. “I wouldn't come to his work and abuse him publicly so don't think you can come here and do it to me without me responding.

“I'll have a conversation about it, no problem, but don't just aim silly comments at me. When you put things into perspective, we've lost the game to three ex-Premier League players that are probably on mountains of money per week in League One.

“Maybe I shouldn't get involved. I've not got a problem speaking to a fan who's got a bee in his bonnet but at least have a valid opinion.

“Of course I can understand the frustration but I've stepped out of my comfort zone to be in this position.”

A second half rally won it for Wednesday, who changed the game on its head by bringing on Berahino, Paterson and latterly Lewis Gibson.

“The fitness levels shone through a little bit at the end, the last 20 [minutes], them running past our players,” McSheffrey reflected. “The fitness levels they showed were really high and they were quality goals from three players who have played at the top level for a reason.

“To have a selection like that with the injuries they've got at the club, they've got good options.