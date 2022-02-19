The Owls beat Doncaster Rovers 3-1 to extend a run of six wins in eight and make the trip Fleetwood Town on Tuesday evening before the visit of Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

Wednesday have battled injury problems all season but hope to be coming out of the situation.

“We’ll have a look at them on Tuesday, Sam Hutchinson and maybe Lee Gregory,” Moore said. “They may be the two that could come into it.

“But again, if they’re not quite fit we won’t risk them because there are so many games that lie ahead where we will need them.

“The group is what it is and such is the state of them that when anybody that steps in gets carried away with the wave that they’re on at the moment. We’ve had to try build that consistency.

“We’ll look at both players but we’ll give every consideration that if they’re not quite right we won’t risk that.”

Eagle-eyed supporters noticed that Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Jordan Storey were seen limping a touch during the game, but Moore reassured there were no real concerns.

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell has brushed off a knock in their win over Doncaster Rovers.

On goalkeeper Peacock-Farrell he said: “It was just a collision at the back post, it was his thigh. He made a save and collided. We’ve got an ice pack on him but it feels alright.