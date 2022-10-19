Will Trueman was one of a number of young players given a run out in the dead-rubber cup tie as Darren Moore made 11 changes to the side that beat Cambridge at the weekend.

A sprinkling of more senior players, needing minutes to get fully-firing, supplemented an inexperienced line-up for the match which was played in front over just obver 3,000 hardy spectators on S6 but it was probably those lesser-known starlets who made the most of the low-key occasion.

Will Trueman celebrates scoring on his Sheffield Wednesday debut Pic Steve Ellis

Trueman certainly fell into that category as he popped up with the second goal of the night, with the Owls having been ahead through Callum Paterson’s well-struck free-kick early in the first half.

Thrown in for his debut, on his last night as a teenager, Trueman impressed with his guile in the middle of the park and the positivity that allowed him to be in the position to tap in from close range after good work from Jaden Brown.

But the 20-year-old remains grounded despite that senior showing, admitting that he has so much more work to do to get to the next level on a regular basis.

That said, you can certainly afford him the chance to walk around with a huge smile on his face today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Great feeling, so good,” he said afterwards. “To score on my pro debut is something else, it's a great feeling, I'm buzzing. About two minutes before [the goal] the ball just slipped away and I thought 'that's the best chance I'm going to get in this game, it's gone'. And then it went down the left and I just stayed in that area and I thought 'no one is around me, stay in here and see what happens' and the ball came to me and that was it, just a little tap in.

"I didn't even see it go in, I just ran off. I was buzzing straight away, I couldn't believe it. It's something that will stay with me all my career and hopefully a long career and my life."

Trueman reined himself in though, adding how important the older players were to his fitting in on a first team debut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hopefully that's just the start really. I am nowhere near it, nowhere near the level that I want to be but it's just a great feeling to score on my debut, it's a good start.

"I loved it, [the senior players] were great, they talked me through it, they got me through the game. I felt at ease, I felt comfortable. It was a great experience to play with some of the seniors."

"The intensity, straight away, just goes up,” he added. “Even against this Leicester under 21 side, they are still a very high level. There's a man on you the whole time, you never really get a free ride. The main thing is just the intensity, the communication, so much talking going on as well that you have got to listen to and take on board the advice they have given you."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trueman offered a note of thanks to manager Darren Moore for the chance and Moore was impressed by what he saw in the rookie midfielder.

"I am just grateful that I have got the opportunity today to get out on the pitch and show the manager and show the fans that have come, what I can do, he said. “It was a great opportunity and I am thankful for that."

Moore added: "He is all energy with his game. He wants the ball. He never shies away from it. He has got a forward pass in him. He wants to drive and run forward with it. He wants to get in the box and score goals."I am really pleased for him and he's absolutely overjoyed with his goal. He will wake up in the morning and I'm sure he will feel really happy with his performance.”