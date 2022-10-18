Two standout moments for Darren Moore in Sheffield Wednesday’s win over Leicester City u21s

An early free-kick from Callum Paterson and a Will Trueman’s maiden Owls goal on debut did enough to hand the Owls a win in a competition they were already out of after earlier defeats to Bradford City and Burton Albion.

But the final memory of this season’s competition is a fond one as Moore was able to hand out four debuts to Trueman, Rio Shipston, Paulo Aguas and Bailey Cadamarteri, with a further full debut handed to the lively Leojo Davidson.

Will Trueman bagged a goal on debut for Sheffield Wednesday. Pic: Steve Ellis.

And more, several members of the senior squad were able to marshal their younger teammates with committed performances.

“I’m pleased all-round,” Moore told The Star. “That will have done us the world of good with the senior players in terms of what we’ve got coming up in the next few weeks with the fixtures. For them to get competitive minutes under their belt, it was spot on for us.

“We knew Leicester had a chance of progressing through, so we knew there would be a tempo to the game. But the seniors were superb, they were so accomplished with their work in and out of possession and the youngsters alongside them worked really, really hard.

“I was pleased for the academy tonight with the number of players that were involved.”

Summing up his take on the outing, the Wednesday boss singled out two moments of standout quality, though he was more than satisfied with the evening’s work.

He said: “For young Will Trueman, scoring in a competitive game at Hillsborough, it will have done him a world of good and it sends such a message to the academy in terms of the journey that he’s on. He’s speaking for a number of the players in the academy which is pleasing.

“Cameron Dawson made a great penalty save and all-round tonight, it ticked lots of boxes for us in terms of what we wanted from the game.”