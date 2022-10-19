What Jaden Brown has to show as he awaits another Sheffield Wednesday breakthrough

The 23 year-old former Huddersfield Town man has found opportunities hard to come by this season and his appearances have largely come in cup competitions, bar a cameo from the bench in the league win over Forest Green at the end of August.

The arrival in the summer of Reece James and the consistent form of Marvin Johnson on the left has meant that Brown has been having to bide his time to get a chance at a run out and his performance on Tuesday – albeit against an opposition that didn’t provide that much of a threat – suggested that he’s more than capable of stepping in when the call comes.

Boss Darren Moore clearly has James and Johnson as his preferred options on that side so if Brown is to get a run of games, he’s going to have to bide his time.

“Jaden is probably just waiting for that opportunity and I suppose when he gets it, don’t look back,” said Moore. “I suppose obviously Marvin [Johnson] has stepped in this season and done really, really well and Reece James has stepped in, Reece James then got injured and we seen Jaden move up the pecking order.

"You seen he has been in and around [the first team squad]. So tonight will have done him the world of good and even though he's been away, he's stepped up and you seen a real solid performance by Jaden at left back and then at left-sided centre back when Mark McGuinness went off.

"It was a real, real no-nonsense [performance] in terms of his ability to get to the ball and be on the radar. But his use of the ball as well. I'm really pleased for him with his attitude that he's showing but Jaden has always shown that really so he can be pleased as well.”