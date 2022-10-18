Goals from Callum Paterson and debutant Will Trueman gave the Owls a 2-0 win in a dead-rubber match, while stand-in stopper Cameron Dawson saved a second half penalty.

There werent too many players who will be able to beat down Darren Moore’s door looking for a regular place on the basis of this display and here’s how we rated the players.

Cameron Dawson - 7

Callum Paterson opened the scoring for Sheffield Wednesday againstg Leicester City U21s direct from a free kick Pic Steve Ellis

Didn't have a great deal to do on the night as Leicester City offered very little going forward, however he did make one very fine save in the first half, diving to tip away a Shane Flynn effort. Bettered that with a superb penalty stop from Maswanhise in the second half. Blotted his copybook a little by dropping a high ball but

Jack Hunt - 5

Looked very much like a player who has been missing for a while. Persistently gave the ball away and appeared well off the pace, even in the first half. Liam Palmer's place is not under threat on this form but with a few more minutes under his belt you'd expect to see him produce like we know he can. Showed a bit of that with a fine cross in the second half that just eluded Paterson. Gave away a penalty though that looked a little soft.

David Agbontohoma - 6

Looked fairly composed and was really put under very little pressure but coped with anything that came his way with minimum fuss. Definitely likes a tackle.

Mark McGuinness - 6

Grew into the game as like Hunt he looked as though he was lacking a little sharpness. Would eventually offer a decent display and provided plenty of backing to the younger players in front of him, talking them through the game. Came off for Paulo Aguas just after the hour mark.

Jaden Brown - 8

Has found opportunities hard to come by but on the night was one of the few players who really gave Darren Moore something to think about. Was neat and tidy in the first half but really stepped it up after the break, showing great feet and pace in abundance. Set up the Owls second goal in just that fashion, weaving through the Leicester defence.

Jay Glover - 6

Wasn't a stand-out performer but did everything asked of him with ease. Looked strong on the ball and his passing was good and generally didn't allow the Leicester youngsters any time of the ball to get things moving. A solid display

Will Trueman - 7

Regardless of the opposition and the competition it was a night to remember for the teenager who was given his first Owls start and marked it with a goal, knocking in from close range after good work from Brown. Aside from that it was a decent performance - nothing spectacular and there was the odd good run with the ball. Overall, one for the scrapbook (if kids still do that these days!).

Leojo Davidson – 6

Looks a decent player. Comfortable on the ball and has a good strike on him. Came close to scoring in the first half but was denied by the goalkeeper Odunze.

Alex Mighten – 5

Tried to influence the game but all the running in the world wasn’t doing any good. Was clearly trying to catch the eye of Darren Moore but nothing really came off for him and he looked as if his head dropped as the match went on.

Mallik Wilks – 6

Plenty of running and looked a threat but his final product, whether it be crossing or shooting was way off the boil. He will have been wanting to show Moore he can step back into the first team but there wasn’t a lot on show to suggest he’s ready for a start at least.

Callum Paterson – 7

Typically bullish display by the Scot who got the ball rolling with a well-struck free kick from 20 yards which opened the scoring. After that it became a night that Leciester’s young defenders will probably remember more as they were given a rough welcome to big boys football against the strong frontman.

SUBS

Paulo Aguas (for McGuinness, 62) – 6

Slotted in well, with the match comfortably in Wednesday’s hands.

Rio Shipston (for Wilks, 71) – 6

Saw very little of the ball as the pace of the game slowed down considerably in the final 20 minutes.

Bailey Cadamarteri (for Trueman, 81) – N/A